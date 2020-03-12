Finance

Here are the top Institutional holders of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) shares

By Sue Brooks

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is -27.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.72 and a high of $35.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.17% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is -19.90% and -23.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.89 million and changing -6.70% at the moment leaves the stock -33.90% off its SMA200. BEN registered -42.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.37.

The stock witnessed a -26.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.42%, and is -19.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $9.55B and $5.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.52. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.43% and -47.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

771 institutions hold shares in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), with 227.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.70% while institutional investors hold 93.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 507.91M, and float is at 269.81M with Short Float at 11.55%. Institutions hold 50.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.13 million shares valued at $938.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the BEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 24.48 million shares valued at $635.96 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23.74 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $616.71 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 15.82 million with a market value of $411.03 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyle Craig Steven, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tyle Craig Steven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $21.95 per share for a total of $109750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104403.0 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 26 that JOHNSON RUPERT H JR (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 26 and was made at $26.26 per share for $10.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 102.45 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Tyle Craig Steven (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $27.57 for $137850.0. The insider now directly holds 108,793 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -25.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.08% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.

Finance

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Andrew Francis - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are -62.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.89% or $0.0 lower in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: FTS International Inc. (FTSI), Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Richard Addington - 0
FTS International Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares are -60.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -35.32% or -$0.14 lower in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

Sue Brooks - 0
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares are -53.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.32% or -$0.33 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Who is the Top Investor In Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)?

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is -0.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.76 and a...
Read more

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) shares are -29.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.87% or $0.09 higher in the...
Read more

It makes sense to watch Dover Corporation (DOV) And Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) shares are -8.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.44% or -$4.92 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)?

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is -67.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a...
Read more

Why should you buy stock in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)?

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is -7.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.56 and a...
Read more

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Walmart Inc. (WMT), Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

News Andrew Francis - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares are 0.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.47% or -$5.36 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us