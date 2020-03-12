Here are the top Institutional holders of Qudian Inc. (QD) shares

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is -56.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $9.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.2% off the consensus price target high of $73.87 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 80.12% higher than the price target low of $10.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is -13.71% and -35.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -66.17% off its SMA200. QD registered -63.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.09.

The stock witnessed a -23.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.78%, and is -15.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.35% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 1154 employees, a market worth around $571.94M and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.11 and Fwd P/E is 1.51. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.89% and -77.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $1.84B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 653.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 603.70% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Qudian Inc. (QD), with 57.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.44% while institutional investors hold 74.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 276.30M, and float is at 151.63M with Short Float at 15.59%. Institutions hold 58.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares valued at $42.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.69% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 7.76 million shares valued at $36.57 million to account for 18.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.33 million shares representing 17.01% and valued at over $34.55 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 14.28% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $29.0 million.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading 7.23% up over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -19.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.