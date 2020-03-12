Here are the top Institutional holders of The AES Corporation (AES) shares

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is -23.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $21.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is -24.91% and -28.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -19.42% off its SMA200. AES registered -15.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.56.

The stock witnessed a -25.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.75%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $10.15B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.91% and -33.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The AES Corporation (AES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AES Corporation (AES) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AES Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

822 institutions hold shares in The AES Corporation (AES), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 667.00M, and float is at 661.44M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 97.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.79 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.37% of the AES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 73.25 million shares valued at $1.46 billion to account for 11.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 58.69 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 34.5 million with a market value of $686.64 million.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nebreda Julian, the company’s SVP, Andes SBU President. SEC filings show that Nebreda Julian sold 18,864 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $15.24 per share for a total of $287547.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35314.0 shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $15.25 per share for $3.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.35 million shares of the AES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $15.96 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 4,146,500 shares of The AES Corporation (AES).

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 5.53% up over the past 12 months. Sempra Energy (SRE) is 6.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.