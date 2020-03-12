Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -46.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $11.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.22% higher than the price target low of $7.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.57, the stock is -25.59% and -34.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing -10.98% at the moment leaves the stock -31.84% off its SMA200. AG registered -4.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a -33.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.89%, and is -18.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has a market worth around $1.35B and $363.94M in sales. Fwd P/E is 93.86. Distance from 52-week low is 19.89% and -48.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $66M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 250.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading -6.62% down over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -47.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.