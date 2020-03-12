Here is a breakdown of the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) stock performance

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is 1.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is 0.58% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.56 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. GNW registered 23.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.09.

The stock witnessed a 16.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.73%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $8.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.00 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.79% and -12.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $1.99B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 74.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 532.24M, and float is at 500.14M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 73.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 59.79 million shares valued at $263.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.17 million shares valued at $207.55 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 18.66 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $82.12 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 18.4 million with a market value of $80.96 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Holding Company (IHC) that is trading -5.95% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 7.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.