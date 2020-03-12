Here is a breakdown of the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) stock performance

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is -47.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.21, the stock is -45.62% and -47.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.27 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -44.69% off its SMA200. HTZ registered -41.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.01.

The stock witnessed a -53.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.29%, and is -28.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.35% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $9.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.31. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -60.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $2.18B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), with 977.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 110.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.73M, and float is at 141.51M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 109.36% of the Float.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 28 times.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) that is trading -43.84% down over the past 12 months. AMERCO (UHAL) is -19.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.