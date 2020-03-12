Institutional Interest NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Reaches 500 Major Investors

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is 21.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.11 and a high of $21.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLOK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.39% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -9.28% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.31 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 23.71% off its SMA200. NLOK registered 38.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.13.

The stock witnessed a -9.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.96%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has around 11900 employees, a market worth around $11.16B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.03 and Fwd P/E is 16.22. Distance from 52-week low is 76.54% and -15.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $601.89M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.60% in year-over-year returns.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Top Institutional Holders

776 institutions hold shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 96.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 621.92M, and float is at 580.66M with Short Float at 5.30%. Institutions hold 95.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 65.37 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the NLOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 64.29 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 41.8 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 29.89 million with a market value of $762.7 million.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times.