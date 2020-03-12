Institutional Interest The Macerich Company (MAC) Reaches 500 Major Investors

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -42.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.15 and a high of $44.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.04% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.47% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.37, the stock is -28.76% and -35.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.01 million and changing -11.72% at the moment leaves the stock -46.69% off its SMA200. MAC registered -64.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.71.

The stock witnessed a -40.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.13%, and is -27.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $927.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.70 and Fwd P/E is 50.89. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.85% and -65.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $211.2M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

483 institutions hold shares in The Macerich Company (MAC), with 649.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 117.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.84M, and float is at 140.65M with Short Float at 27.19%. Institutions hold 116.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares valued at $626.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.48% of the MAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.55 million shares valued at $526.41 million to account for 13.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 17.28 million shares representing 12.23% and valued at over $465.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.82% of the shares totaling 13.87 million with a market value of $373.47 million.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDERSON DANA K, the company’s Vice Chair Emeritus. SEC filings show that ANDERSON DANA K bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $22.65 per share for a total of $226493.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130492.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $23.03 per share for $230287.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315226.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.30 for $233000.0. The insider now directly holds 305,226 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) that is trading -78.51% down over the past 12 months. Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) is -5.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.94.