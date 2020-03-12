Investing action plan for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) And Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are -37.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.29% or -$1.43 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -37.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.38% and -29.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Cowen recommended the XOM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 06, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the XOM stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.50. The forecasts give the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.45 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 47.53% or 14.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.70% in the current quarter to $0.51, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.89, down -4.50% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,059,597 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 226,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 33,358 and 490 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hansen Neil A, a Vice President and Secretary at the company, sold 3,630 shares worth $254100.0 at $70.00 per share on Dec 10. The Chairman and CEO had earlier bought another 2,858 XOM shares valued at $171083.0 on Feb 10. The shares were bought at $59.86 per share. Milton Bryan W (Vice President) sold 13,569 shares at $69.44 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $942200.0 while Spellings James M Jr, (Vice Pres. & Gen. Tax Counsel) sold 9,723 shares on Dec 06 for $673321.0 with each share fetching $69.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), on the other hand, is trading around $6.63 with a market cap of $5.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SBSW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.10%.

Major holders

Shares held by institutions stand at 21.10% with a share float percentage of 168.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 30.23 million shares worth more than $300.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 16.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, with the investment firm holding over 27.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $272.09 million and represent 15.22% of shares outstanding.