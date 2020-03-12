Investing action plan for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are -11.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.65% or -$4.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.61% and -15.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the MU stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 35 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 35 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.65. The forecasts give the Micron Technology Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.28% or -15.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.10% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $1.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.33, down -12.70% from $6.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 708,015 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 444,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 33,694 and 70,676 in purchases and sales respectively.

ARNZEN APRIL S, a SVP, Human Resources at the company, sold 4,400 shares worth $264000.0 at $60.00 per share on Jan 24. The SVP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 4,400 MU shares valued at $240900.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $54.75 per share. Poppen Joel L (SVP, Legal Affairs, General) sold 20,000 shares at $56.97 per share on Jan 07 for a total of $1.14 million while ARNZEN APRIL S, (SVP, Human Resources) sold 4,400 shares on Dec 24 for $243980.0 with each share fetching $55.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), on the other hand, is trading around $46.07 with a market cap of $42.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 554,919 shares. Insider sales totaled 295,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 195.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.10% with a share float percentage of 690.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. having a total of 1,771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.45 million shares worth more than $4.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 52.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.08 billion and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.