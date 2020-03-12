Investing action plan for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) And FinVolution Group (FINV)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are -39.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.56% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -28.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.89% and -11.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Johnson Rice recommended the SWN stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Initiated the stock as a Hold on December 18, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SWN stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Southwestern Energy Company stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.55. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.67% or -136.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 63.60% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, down -2.70% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,455,616 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 368,129. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,101,186 and 353,908 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bott Julian Mark, a EVP and CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $47500.0 at $1.90 per share on Aug 09. The Vice President had earlier bought another 1,250 SWN shares valued at $2138.0 on Aug 23. The shares were bought at $1.71 per share. Way William J (President and CEO) bought 100,000 shares at $1.91 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $191000.0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV), on the other hand, is trading around $1.65 with a market cap of $565.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FinVolution Group (FINV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FINV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.50%.

Major holders

Insiders own 17.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.60% with a share float percentage of 3.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinVolution Group having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 10.28 million shares worth more than $27.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wells Fargo & Company held 60.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, with the investment firm holding over 4.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.84 million and represent 26.29% of shares outstanding.