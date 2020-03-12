Investing action plan for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) And Vale S.A. (VALE)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares are -0.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.37% or -$4.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 11.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.82% and -9.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the ZG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 21, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ZG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.59. The forecasts give the Zillow Group Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.93 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 48.36% or -18.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.70% in the current quarter to -$0.35, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.08, up 79.80% from -$0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,700,956 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 653,927. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,263 and 576,388 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.50 with a market cap of $53.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vale S.A. (VALE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VALE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%.

Major holders

Insiders own 38.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.90% with a share float percentage of 3.99B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 476 institutions that hold shares in the company.