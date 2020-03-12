Investors have great interest in Amcor plc (AMCR), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) shares are -17.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.93% or -$0.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.47% and -17.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the AMCR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AMCR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.37. The forecasts give the Amcor plc stock a price target range of $11.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.95 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.12% or 6.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.70% in the current quarter to $0.16. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 34.00% from $0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.69 for the next year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), on the other hand, is trading around $8.69 with a market cap of $1.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.60% with a share float percentage of 78.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCS Capital Management, LLC with over 11.04 million shares worth more than $140.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, SCS Capital Management, LLC held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.85 million and represent 6.70% of shares outstanding.