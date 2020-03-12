Investors have great interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are -16.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.52% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -6.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.94% and 5.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Raymond James recommended the CBAY stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CBAY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.31. The forecasts give the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.5% or 23.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to -$0.39, down from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.5, away from -$1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.37 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Sujal, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 3,100 shares worth $17205.0 at $5.55 per share on Sep 23. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 CBAY shares valued at $21500.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $4.30 per share. Shah Sujal (Chief Executive Officer) bought 1,900 shares at $5.50 per share on Sep 20 for a total of $10450.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.39 with a market cap of $29.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.40% with a share float percentage of 63.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $439282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 209832.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46228.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.