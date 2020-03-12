Investors have great interest in Morgan Stanley (MS), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares are -22.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.66% or -$2.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.96% down YTD and -20.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.04% and -28.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the MS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.86. The forecasts give the Morgan Stanley stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.49% or 18.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to $1.44, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.34, up 1.00% from $5.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,054,836 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,181,235. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 970,473 and 6,207,010 in purchases and sales respectively.

LUCZO STEPHEN J, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $2.65 million at $53.00 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 MS shares valued at $2.25 million on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $44.97 per share. WIRTH PAUL C (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $49.62 per share on Nov 27 for a total of $1.24 million while Hotsuki Keishi, (Chief Risk Officer) sold 26,000 shares on Nov 27 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $49.78.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV), on the other hand, is trading around $5.30 with a market cap of $684.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SILV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $451000.0. This represented a 133.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $87.54 million from $63.18 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $33.18 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.0 million, significantly lower than the -$2.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-25.03 million.

Major holders

Shares held by institutions stand at 79.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having several institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 10.04 million shares worth more than $67.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 1832 Asset Management L.P., with the investment firm holding over 4.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.97 million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.