Investors have great interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), on the other hand, is trading around $54.83 with a market cap of $234.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.16 billion. This represented a 96.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.77 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $291.73 billion from $284.88 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $37.47 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $35.75 billion, significantly higher than the $34.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $17.81 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Verizon Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 366,478 shares. Insider sales totaled 219,916 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 15.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.80% with a share float percentage of 4.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verizon Communications Inc. having a total of 3,215 institutions that hold shares in the company.