Investors have great interest in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares are -28.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.21% or -$0.91 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.78% and -45.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the RLGY stock is a Negative, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the RLGY stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.08. The forecasts give the Realogy Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $13.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.7% or 25.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 122.20% in the current quarter to -$0.61, up from the -$0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, down -0.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,117,407 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 81,852. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 744,020 and 66,811 in purchases and sales respectively.

Silva Enrique, a Director at the company, bought 11,570 shares worth $99618.0 at $8.61 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 14,000 RLGY shares valued at $114380.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $8.17 per share. Helmkamp Katrina L (Pres/CEO, Cartus Corporation) bought 20,000 shares at $8.44 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $168800.0 while Schneider Ryan M., (CEO and President) bought 119,300 shares on May 08 for $999734.0 with each share fetching $8.38.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), on the other hand, is trading around $19.17 with a market cap of $2.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.03% return.

Let us briefly look at the Azul S.A. (AZUL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AZUL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.60%.

Major holders

Shares held by institutions stand at 41.20% with a share float percentage of 7.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.41 million shares worth more than $274.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 18.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 4.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.88 million and represent 12.13% of shares outstanding.