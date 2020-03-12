Investors have great interest in salesforce.com inc. (CRM), Masco Corporation (MAS)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are -0.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.20% or -$6.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.74% and -13.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CRM stock is a Top Pick, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 44 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CRM stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 44 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 37 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $154.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $209.82. The forecasts give the salesforce.com inc. stock a price target range of $230.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $165.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.8% or 6.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.18, up 23.40% from $2.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 264 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,271 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,589,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,972,298. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 811,577 and 1,215,216 in purchases and sales respectively.

Benioff Marc, a Chairman of the Board & co-CEO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.54 million at $153.54 per share on Mar 09. The Chairman of the Board & co-CEO had earlier sold another 10,000 CRM shares valued at $1.57 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $156.72 per share. Tallapragada Srinivas (Pres/Chief Engineering Officer) sold 5,000 shares at $151.61 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $758050.0 while Benioff Marc, (Chairman of the Board & co-CEO) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 06 for $1.63 million with each share fetching $163.10.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), on the other hand, is trading around $39.53 with a market cap of $11.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Masco Corporation (MAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Masco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 472,090 shares. Insider sales totaled 773,975 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.75M shares after the latest sales, with -9.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.10% with a share float percentage of 275.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Masco Corporation having a total of 934 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.11 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 22.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.