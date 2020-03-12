Investors have great interest in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are -41.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.30% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -46.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.48% and -9.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 23, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ZIOP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ZIOP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.92. The forecasts give the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock a price target range of $7.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.13% or 15.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, away from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 699,739 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 296,152. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 673,072 and 284,485 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lafond Kevin G, a SVP, Treasurer & CAO at the company, sold 21,570 shares worth $98144.0 at $4.55 per share on Jan 02. The President had earlier sold another 22,394 ZIOP shares valued at $101893.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $4.55 per share. Hadfield Robert (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 16,853 shares at $4.55 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $76681.0 while De Groot Eleanor, (EVP, GM Cell Therapy) sold 24,890 shares on Jan 02 for $113250.0 with each share fetching $4.55.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), on the other hand, is trading around $17.98 with a market cap of $576.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAWW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 140,666 shares. Insider sales totaled 114,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 540.93k shares after the latest sales, with 37.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $105.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.37 million and represent 10.95% of shares outstanding.