Is DXC Technology Company (DXC) Getting More Institutional Investors?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -56.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.11 and a high of $67.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.43, the stock is -35.74% and -47.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.84 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -56.42% off its SMA200. DXC registered -74.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.52.

The stock witnessed a -48.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.81%, and is -26.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $20.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.85. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.74% and -75.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $4.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

921 institutions hold shares in DXC Technology Company (DXC), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.61% while institutional investors hold 96.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.99M, and float is at 251.99M with Short Float at 7.24%. Institutions hold 95.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.12 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the DXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.08 million shares valued at $717.21 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.19 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $420.52 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 11.03 million with a market value of $414.76 million.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAWRIE JOHN M, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LAWRIE JOHN M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $49.56 per share for a total of $495617.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 912322.0 shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that LAWRIE JOHN M (President and CEO) bought a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $53.28 per share for $175824.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 902322.0 shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, LAWRIE JOHN M (President and CEO) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $54.92 for $60411.0. The insider now directly holds 899,022 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unisys Corporation (UIS) that is trading -19.77% down over the past 12 months. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is 22.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.12% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.