Is FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Getting More Institutional Investors?

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -7.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.25 and a high of $52.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.9% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.23% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.13, the stock is -11.69% and -12.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.56 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -7.64% off its SMA200. FE registered 8.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.70.

The stock witnessed a -12.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12316 employees, a market worth around $24.65B and $11.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.79 and Fwd P/E is 17.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.89% and -17.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $2.91B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), with 3.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 548.28M, and float is at 539.36M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.46 million shares valued at $3.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.48% of the FE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 55.96 million shares valued at $2.72 billion to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 39.64 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $1.93 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 30.7 million with a market value of $1.49 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pappas Christopher D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pappas Christopher D bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $41.14 per share for a total of $123419.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19488.0 shares.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 34.95% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -12.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.