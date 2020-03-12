Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) a good stock to buy now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.60, the stock is -15.01% and -12.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.03 million and changing -9.93% at the moment leaves the stock -1.45% off its SMA200. MPW registered 17.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.89.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.30%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $11.54B and $854.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.30 and Fwd P/E is 18.04. Profit margin for the company is 43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -19.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $290.68M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.90% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

690 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 6.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 87.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 530.43M, and float is at 515.47M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 86.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.03 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.17% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 63.33 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 12.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 31.73 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $669.73 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 23.0 million with a market value of $485.52 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLean Emmett E, the company’s Executive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that McLean Emmett E sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $20.84 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Stewart Michael G (Director) sold a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $21.08 per share for $101184.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 219815.0 shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 101,964 shares at an average price of $19.78 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 2,058,820 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading 8.85% up over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -30.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.