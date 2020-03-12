Is there a cornucopia of returns in Hess Corporation (HES) And Constellium SE (CSTM)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) shares are -40.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.54% or -$2.99 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -36.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.23% and -28.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the HES stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 03, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HES stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.05. The forecasts give the Hess Corporation stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.45 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.32% or 18.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.40% in the current quarter to -$0.29, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.38, up 5.30% from -$0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 903,544 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,890,770. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 707,347 and 496,270 in purchases and sales respectively.

RIELLY JOHN P, a Senior Vice President and CFO at the company, sold 3,778 shares worth $122369.0 at $32.39 per share on Mar 09. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary had earlier sold another 3,968 HES shares valued at $128524.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $32.39 per share. Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold 7,172 shares at $32.39 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $232301.0 while Lynch Richard D., (Senior Vice President) sold 1,898 shares on Mar 09 for $61476.0 with each share fetching $32.39.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM), on the other hand, is trading around $7.45 with a market cap of $1.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Constellium SE (CSTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.30%.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 136.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellium SE having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.84 million shares worth more than $131.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 6.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.38 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.