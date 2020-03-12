Is there a cornucopia of returns in Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) And Bank OZK (OZK)

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) shares are -5.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.78% or -$2.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 11.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.54% and -12.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the XENT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the XENT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the Intersect ENT Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.33% or 6.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.44, down from the -$0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.68, up 7.90% from -$1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 678,327 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 192,055. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,780 and 23,825 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stimson Susan P, a Chief Strategy Officer at the company, sold 350 shares worth $8750.0 at $25.00 per share on Jun 13. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 25,584 XENT shares valued at $551069.0 on Nov 05. The shares were sold at $21.54 per share. Earnhardt Lisa D (President and CEO) sold 9,500 shares at $25.59 per share on May 15 for a total of $243102.0 while Stimson Susan P, (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 5,350 shares on May 10 for $146498.0 with each share fetching $27.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), on the other hand, is trading around $21.01 with a market cap of $3.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bank OZK (OZK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OZK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Bank OZK over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.10% with a share float percentage of 119.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank OZK having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company.