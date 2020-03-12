Is there a cornucopia of returns in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) And PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares are 19.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.22% or -$2.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.28% down YTD and 25.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.33% and 11.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 09, 2018, UBS recommended the NSTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 15, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NSTG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.20. The forecasts give the NanoString Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.75% or -8.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 205.20% in the current quarter to -$0.44, up from the -$0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.72, up 1.60% from -$1.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.58 and -$0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 445,576 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 527,809. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 165,637 and 164,140 in purchases and sales respectively.

GRAY R BRADLEY, a President and CEO at the company, sold 42,049 shares worth $1.33 million at $31.62 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 7,917 NSTG shares valued at $249185.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $31.47 per share. GHESQUIERE DAVID W. (SVP, Corporate & Business Dev) sold 22,000 shares at $35.09 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $771993.0 while BROWN J. CHAD, (SVP, Sales & Marketing) sold 1,458 shares on Feb 18 for $48858.0 with each share fetching $33.51.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), on the other hand, is trading around $103.90 with a market cap of $130.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $130.49 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PYPL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.43 billion. This represented a 71.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.96 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $51.33 billion from $50.22 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.41 billion while total current assets were at $38.49 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.56 billion, significantly lower than the $5.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.86 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 115 times at PayPal Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 1,350,628 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,062,907 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with 188.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 1.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings Inc. having a total of 2,424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.26 million shares worth more than $10.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 74.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.01 billion and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.