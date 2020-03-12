Is there a cornucopia of returns in Nautilus Inc. (NLS) And TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are 28.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.11% or -$0.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 30.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.99% and -29.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the NLS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Lake Street had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 25, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NLS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Nautilus Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.2 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 72.67% or 59.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 185.70% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.52, down -3.40% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,525 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collins Jeffery Lynn, a VP & GM, Intr./Comm. Specialty at the company, bought 33,200 shares worth $49956.0 at $1.50 per share on Nov 20. The SVP, Innovation had earlier bought another 2,500 NLS shares valued at $6900.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $2.76 per share. Siegert Marvin G (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $1.53 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $7629.0 while JOHNSON M CARL III, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Aug 26 for $37398.0 with each share fetching $1.25.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.52 with a market cap of $465.56M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at TherapeuticsMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 552,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 236.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $47.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.56 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.