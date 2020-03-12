Is there a cornucopia of returns in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) And Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares are -16.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.04% or -$4.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.19% and -19.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Bernstein recommended the RYAAY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the RYAAY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $69.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.01. The forecasts give the Ryanair Holdings plc stock a price target range of $108.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $58.05. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.02% or -19.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 466.70% in the current quarter to -$0.87, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.11, up 11.10% from $5.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.46 and $1.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), on the other hand, is trading around $33.23 with a market cap of $8.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trimble Inc. (TRMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Trimble Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 778,389 shares. Insider sales totaled 733,421 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 27.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 248.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trimble Inc. having a total of 651 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.55 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $995.37 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.