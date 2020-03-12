It makes sense to watch AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) And LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are -12.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.62% or -$1.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.77% down YTD and -10.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.81% and -19.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Wedbush recommended the AGNC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AGNC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.57. The forecasts give the AGNC Investment Corp. stock a price target range of $20.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.51 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.94% or 15.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 95.40% from $2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 343,817 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 41,334. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 308,815 and 20,583 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kain Gary D, a Director, CEO, and CIO at the company, bought 97,802 shares worth $1.73 million at $17.73 per share on May 28. The Director had earlier bought another 7,350 AGNC shares valued at $125060.0 on Nov 05. The shares were bought at $17.02 per share. Kain Gary D (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought 7,500 shares at $17.01 per share on May 24 for a total of $127575.0 while Kain Gary D, (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought 1,300 shares on May 24 for $32682.0 with each share fetching $25.14.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), on the other hand, is trading around $26.81 with a market cap of $8.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LKQ Corporation (LKQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LKQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at LKQ Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 426,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 205,768 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.35M shares after the latest sales, with 21.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 300.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LKQ Corporation having a total of 814 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.41 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $731.06 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.