It makes sense to watch Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) And The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are 24.87% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.51% or -$1.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.88% down YTD and 176.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.16% and 1.00% over the month.

On February 06, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the APTO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APTO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.72. The forecasts give the Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -23.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.08% or 35.11%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.70% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.9, away from -$1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.7 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 92,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chow Gregory K., a Senior VP & CFO at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $13815.0 at $1.84 per share on Jun 05. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 APTO shares valued at $19200.0 on Oct 24. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share. Rice William G. (Chair, President & CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $1.85 per share on Apr 18 for a total of $18507.0 while Rice William G., (Chair, President & CEO) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 14 for $18993.0 with each share fetching $1.90.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), on the other hand, is trading around $32.43 with a market cap of $43.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

SCHW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.59 billion. This represented a 38.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.61 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.32 billion, significantly lower than the $12.46 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.62 billion.

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at The Charles Schwab Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 340,487 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,535,337 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 135.57M shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 10.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.50% with a share float percentage of 1.15B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Charles Schwab Corporation having a total of 1,518 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 96.39 million shares worth more than $4.58 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 89.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 billion and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.