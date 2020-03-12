It makes sense to watch ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) And Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) shares are -0.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.08% or -$1.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.90% and -10.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2019, Nomura recommended the ARR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 24, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ARR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.30. The forecasts give the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $22.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.2% or 9.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.57, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 10.40% from $2.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 293,105 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 33,880 and 3,150 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zimmer Jeffrey J, a Co-CEO and President at the company, bought 80,000 shares worth $1.43 million at $17.93 per share on May 22. The Director had earlier sold another 750 ARR shares valued at $12070.0 on Sep 03. The shares were sold at $16.09 per share. ULM SCOTT (Co-CEO and CIO) bought 80,000 shares at $17.93 per share on May 22 for a total of $1.43 million while Hain Robert C, (Director) sold 750 shares on May 20 for $13703.0 with each share fetching $18.27.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC), on the other hand, is trading around $14.80 with a market cap of $710.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Ellington Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 172,522 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.90% with a share float percentage of 40.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ellington Financial Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.27 million shares worth more than $60.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.24 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.