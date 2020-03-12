It makes sense to watch CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) And Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares are -31.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.61% or -$1.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.00% and -29.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CNP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CNP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.59 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.13% or 23.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.51, up 3.70% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 220,650 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,221. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 141,756 and 27,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Prochazka Scott M, a President & CEO at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $187810.0 at $26.83 per share on Jan 02. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 7,000 CNP shares valued at $186410.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $26.63 per share. Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares at $24.50 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $171500.0 while Prochazka Scott M, (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares on Nov 01 for $203140.0 with each share fetching $29.02.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.97 with a market cap of $53.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 16.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company.