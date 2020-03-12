It makes sense to watch Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) And Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares are -80.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.35% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.38% down YTD and -78.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.18% and -67.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the CHK stock is a Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 09, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the CHK stock is a “Hold”. 9 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.00. The consensus price target with two limits represent an upside potential of 88.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.25, down -4.30% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,971,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,189,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,572,155 and 1,145,683 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUERGLER WILLIAM M, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, bought 70,681 shares worth $50056.0 at $0.71 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 CHK shares valued at $150000.0 on Dec 06. The shares were bought at $0.75 per share. Lawler Robert D. (CEO) bought 50,000 shares at $0.91 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $45740.0 while MARTIN R BRAD, (Director) bought 250,000 shares on Nov 06 for $213000.0 with each share fetching $0.85.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), on the other hand, is trading around $0.36 with a market cap of $30.02M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 94.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTRH’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $227.97 million. This represented a -363.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $49.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.89 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $204.5 million from $421.3 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $66.34 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$51.31 million, significantly lower than the -$5.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-53.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Waitr Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 25,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.97M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.20% with a share float percentage of 53.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pelham Capital Ltd. with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Pelham Capital Ltd. held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.