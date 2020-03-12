It makes sense to watch EQT Corporation (EQT) And Alcoa Corporation (AA)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares are -35.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.55% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -19.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.80% and 33.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, CFRA recommended the EQT stock is a Hold, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EQT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $6.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.91. The forecasts give the EQT Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 36.94.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 85.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.33, down -8.70% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.33 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 940,830 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,070. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,870 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Centofanti Erin R., a Former EVP, Production at the company, sold 2,970 shares worth $47609.0 at $16.03 per share on Jun 13. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 EQT shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $6.00 per share. McNally Robert Joseph (President & CEO) bought 13,572 shares at $18.37 per share on May 29 for a total of $249318.0 while Rice Daniel J. IV, (Director) bought 1,025 shares on Apr 01 for $21259.0 with each share fetching $20.74.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), on the other hand, is trading around $9.20 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alcoa Corporation (AA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Alcoa Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 366,275 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 184.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcoa Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.45 million shares worth more than $418.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.16 million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.