It makes sense to watch Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) And 3M Company (MMM)

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares are 40.23% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.31% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 66.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.47% and -12.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the HIMX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Lake Street had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the HIMX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.21. The forecasts give the Himax Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.30. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.36 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.14% or 20.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 23.20% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM), on the other hand, is trading around $147.24 with a market cap of $88.36B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $170.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 3M Company (MMM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MMM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at 3M Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 123,293 shares. Insider sales totaled 63,118 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 46.6M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.20% with a share float percentage of 574.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3M Company having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.