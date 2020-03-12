It makes sense to watch International Game Technology PLC (IGT) And Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares are -49.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.39% or -$0.78 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -47.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.16% and -46.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the IGT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 05, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IGT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.41. The forecasts give the International Game Technology PLC stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 69.41% or 35.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.20% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.24, down -1.50% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.36 for the next year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.07 with a market cap of $115.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Vaxart Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 7,119,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 538.79k shares after the latest sales, with -106.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.70% with a share float percentage of 61.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25.2 million shares worth more than $8.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Armistice Capital, LLC held 52.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480105.0 and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.