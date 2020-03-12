It makes sense to watch Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) And Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares are -4.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.84% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.52% down YTD and -5.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.41% and -22.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TEVA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Edward Jones had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 24, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TEVA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.92 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.69% or -28.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.58, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.47, down -0.10% from $2.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.54 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

O’Grady Brendan P., a EVP, North America Commercial at the company, sold 463 shares worth $5262.0 at $11.37 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 4,807 TEVA shares valued at $53980.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $11.23 per share. Nazzi Gianfranco (EVP, International Markets) sold 548 shares at $11.77 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $6448.0 while Daniell Richard, (Exec. VP, European Commercial) sold 991 shares on Mar 03 for $11660.0 with each share fetching $11.77.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), on the other hand, is trading around $5.26 with a market cap of $46.51B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.66 billion, significantly lower than the -$2.24 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-13.14 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.24% with a share float percentage of 5.76B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company.