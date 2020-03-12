Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is -21.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.32 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The KIM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 12.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is -18.27% and -22.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing -8.22% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. KIM registered -7.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.57.

The stock witnessed a -17.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.61%, and is -8.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has around 502 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.23 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.07% and -32.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $285.93M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Top Institutional Holders

694 institutions hold shares in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), with 12.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 97.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 445.27M, and float is at 419.32M with Short Float at 3.99%. Institutions hold 94.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.81 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.40% of the KIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 39.58 million shares valued at $819.66 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 31.9 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $660.65 million, while Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 16.1 million with a market value of $333.45 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOURENSO FRANK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOURENSO FRANK sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $19.07 per share for a total of $95345.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204046.0 shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that SALTZMAN RICHARD B (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $20.06 per share for $100283.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75835.0 shares of the KIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, LOURENSO FRANK (Director) disposed off 3,380 shares at an average price of $18.84 for $63687.0. The insider now directly holds 194,726 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -11.28% down over the past 12 months. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is -1.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.