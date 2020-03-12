Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -54.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $9.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.43% off the consensus price target high of $10.80 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 45.74% higher than the price target low of $7.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -37.26% and -46.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.69 million and changing -12.22% at the moment leaves the stock -52.42% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -25.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.28.

The stock witnessed a -44.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.37%, and is -32.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.88% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $3.53B and $7.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 9.40. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.28% and -60.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $2.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 157.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in BRF S.A. (BRFS), holding a 11.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 893.94M, and float is at 780.36M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 11.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 14.95 million shares valued at $130.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.43% of the BRFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 10.1 million shares valued at $87.85 million to account for 13.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of Nova Scotia / which holds 7.16 million shares representing 9.78% and valued at over $62.29 million, while INCA Investments, LLC holds 8.50% of the shares totaling 6.22 million with a market value of $54.09 million.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -8.24% down over the past 12 months. The Unilever Group (UL) is -3.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.03% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.