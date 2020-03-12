Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) is -0.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.88 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The FPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is -2.50% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.61 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 0.01% off its SMA200. FPAC registered 6.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.08%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $818.27M. Current P/E ratio is 80.62. Distance from 52-week low is 3.95% and -12.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC), with 82.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 90.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.29M, and float is at 63.18M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 90.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Point, LLC with over 15.69 million shares valued at $160.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.81% of the FPAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 3.3 million shares valued at $33.72 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sculptor Capital LP which holds 3.0 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $30.66 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $26.32 million.