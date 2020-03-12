Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is 3.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.27 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $12.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is -6.79% and -8.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.95 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -12.45% off its SMA200. TME registered -32.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.42.

The stock witnessed a -10.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.49%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3041 employees, a market worth around $20.64B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.35% and -41.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $7.08B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 818.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 806.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with 1.63B shares held by insiders accounting for 100.00% while institutional investors hold none of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 301.84M with Short Float at 12.02%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.