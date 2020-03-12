Companies

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

By Andrew Francis

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is 3.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.27 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $12.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is -6.79% and -8.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.95 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -12.45% off its SMA200. TME registered -32.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.42.

The stock witnessed a -10.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.49%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3041 employees, a market worth around $20.64B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.35% and -41.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $7.08B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 818.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 806.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with 1.63B shares held by insiders accounting for 100.00% while institutional investors hold none of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 301.84M with Short Float at 12.02%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Companies

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Vs. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA): Which Is Riskier?

Richard Addington - 0
Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares are 7.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.59% or -$0.04 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are -47.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.03% or -$0.03 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Summarizing The Case For Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Andrew Francis - 0
Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares are -58.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.36% or -$0.04 lower in the...
Read more

Read More

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Vs. NIO Limited (NIO): Updated Outlook

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares are -27.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.15% or -$2.18 lower in the latest...
Read more

Will Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) is 5.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high...
Read more

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) stock Surged by 2.69 yesterday

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is 17.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.68 and a high...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), BHP Group (BBL)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) shares are -4.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.17% or $1.97 higher in...
Read more

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Vs. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) shares are -15.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.48% or $0.93 higher in the latest...
Read more

Why has Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) dropped -1.12 in last trading?

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is -34.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.00 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us