MetLife Inc. (MET) And Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Saying Scary Stuff?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) shares are -31.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.91% or -$1.72 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -29.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.74% and -32.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the MET stock is a In-line, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 07, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MET stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.58. The forecasts give the MetLife Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.29% or 12.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.50% in the current quarter to $1.49, up from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.11, up 1.00% from $6.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.41 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 128 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,343 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,082. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 210,859 and 125,082 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCallion John D., a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,378 shares worth $275176.0 at $51.17 per share on Dec 23. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 14,200 MET shares valued at $732649.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $51.60 per share.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), on the other hand, is trading around $3.78 with a market cap of $1.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLUG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Plug Power Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,747,086 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,108,333 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.34M shares after the latest sales, with -9.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.50% with a share float percentage of 295.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company.