MGM Resorts International (MGM) And NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Saying Scary Stuff?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are -37.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.04% or -$2.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.80% down YTD and -35.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.77% and -33.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the MGM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MGM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.94. The forecasts give the MGM Resorts International stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.9% or 33.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,403.80% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.79, down -3.60% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.44 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,916,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,220,643. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,930 and 691,849 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURREN JAMES, a CHAIRMAN & CEO at the company, sold 303,160 shares worth $9.75 million at $32.15 per share on Feb 19. The CHAIRMAN & CEO had earlier sold another 385,840 MGM shares valued at $12.41 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $32.17 per share. Meister Keith A. (Director) bought 295,000 shares at $31.21 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $9.21 million while Meister Keith A., (Director) bought 79,000 shares on Nov 04 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $29.43.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), on the other hand, is trading around $40.45 with a market cap of $9.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NetApp Inc. (NTAP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTAP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $673.0 million. This represented a 52.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $7.48 billion from $7.47 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $303.0 million while total current assets were at $4.22 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $677.0 million, significantly lower than the $942.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $577.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at NetApp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 18,003 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,278 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 661.32k shares after the latest sales, with 9.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 213.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NetApp Inc. having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 32.57 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 27.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 billion and represent 12.44% of shares outstanding.