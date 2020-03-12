Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) And United States Steel Corporation (X) Among Headliners

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares are -43.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.42% or -$1.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.37% and -27.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 14, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the MYGN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on September 26, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the MYGN stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.86. The forecasts give the Myriad Genetics Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.03% or -0.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.80% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.46, down -13.60% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 852,163 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 428,728. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 107,167 and 11,627 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ford Alexander, a President, MWH at the company, sold 7,273 shares worth $218190.0 at $30.00 per share on Feb 05. The President, MGL had earlier sold another 4,354 MYGN shares valued at $85915.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $19.73 per share. GILBERT WALTER PHD (Director) bought 5,860 shares at $25.60 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $149998.0 while HENDERSON JOHN T, (Director) bought 1,750 shares on Nov 07 for $41056.0 with each share fetching $23.46.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), on the other hand, is trading around $5.99 with a market cap of $1.18B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United States Steel Corporation (X) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

X’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at United States Steel Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 969,734 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.3M shares after the latest sales, with 73.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.40% with a share float percentage of 167.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 405 institutions that hold shares in the company.