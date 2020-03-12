Navient Corporation (NAVI) Vs. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Updated Outlook

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are -26.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.01% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -28.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.75% and -28.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Stephens recommended the NAVI stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on January 09, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NAVI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.28. The forecasts give the Navient Corporation stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.86% or 34.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.00% in the current quarter to $0.75, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.12, down -4.70% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 740,514 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,518. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 729,857 and 243,539 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAUBER STEPHEN M, a EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off at the company, sold 9,000 shares worth $122674.0 at $13.63 per share on May 16. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 3,500,000 NAVI shares valued at $52.33 million on Jul 24. The shares were sold at $14.95 per share.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.52 with a market cap of $1.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IAG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -31.70%.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.80% with a share float percentage of 467.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 55.32 million shares worth more than $206.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the investment firm holding over 49.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.31 million and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.