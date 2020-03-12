NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Vs. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Updated Outlook

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares are -4.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.66% or -$3.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.31% and -10.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, First Analysis Sec recommended the NEO stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Resumed the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the NEO stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.86. The forecasts give the NeoGenomics Inc. stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.59 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.79% or 17.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.3, up 13.10% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,420,601 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,051,019. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,133 and 399,435 in purchases and sales respectively.

JONES STEVEN C, a Director at the company, sold 297,300 shares worth $8.55 million at $28.77 per share on Mar 02. The President, Clinical Services had earlier sold another 98,093 NEO shares valued at $3.03 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $30.86 per share. McKenzie Kathryn B (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,000 shares at $26.37 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $210960.0 while JONES STEVEN C, (Director) sold 23,162 shares on Nov 21 for $562142.0 with each share fetching $24.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), on the other hand, is trading around $42.12 with a market cap of $81.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 50.80%.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.70% with a share float percentage of 1.81B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank having a total of 998 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 145.5 million shares worth more than $8.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 70.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 billion and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.