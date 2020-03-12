New Big Money Means CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -46.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 30.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.63, the stock is -35.71% and -40.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.7 million and changing -9.81% at the moment leaves the stock -42.65% off its SMA200. COMM registered -65.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25.

The stock witnessed a -38.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.62%, and is -27.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.88% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $8.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.31. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.74% and -71.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $2.04B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -839.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 108.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.28M, and float is at 191.24M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 106.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maverick Capital Ltd. with over 19.33 million shares valued at $274.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FPR Partners, LLC with 19.31 million shares valued at $273.98 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 18.81 million shares representing 9.69% and valued at over $266.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.14% of the shares totaling 17.75 million with a market value of $251.86 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DRENDEL FRANK M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DRENDEL FRANK M sold 95,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $13.19 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.32 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that DRENDEL FRANK M (Director) sold a total of 153,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $15.08 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.32 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, KRAUSE L WILLIAM (Director) acquired 21,250 shares at an average price of $11.87 for $252248.0. The insider now directly holds 80,843 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -32.31% down over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -34.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.