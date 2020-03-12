New Big Money Means Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is -19.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 27.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is -22.96% and -26.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -8.04% at the moment leaves the stock -15.33% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 0.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.08.

The stock witnessed a -22.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.92%, and is -10.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $24.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.35% and -33.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in Flex Ltd. (FLEX), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 99.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 523.05M, and float is at 503.27M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 98.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 76.76 million shares valued at $968.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.23% of the FLEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 33.95 million shares valued at $428.45 million to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 23.18 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $292.58 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 22.86 million with a market value of $288.48 million.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Advaithi Revathi, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Advaithi Revathi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $13.49 per share for a total of $304202.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563383.0 shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Collier Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $12.98 per share for $973543.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 955974.0 shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Collier Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $12.78 for $230108.0. The insider now directly holds 1,030,974 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -1.01% down over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 13.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.