Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is -24.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $27.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLSN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.84% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.42, the stock is -20.84% and -23.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.03 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -27.15% off its SMA200. NLSN registered -42.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.13.

The stock witnessed a -27.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.86%, and is -13.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $6.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.06% and -44.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 55.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Top Institutional Holders

588 institutions hold shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 107.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 362.68M, and float is at 353.01M with Short Float at 5.93%. Institutions hold 107.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.59 million shares valued at $945.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the NLSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 32.97 million shares valued at $669.33 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 24.49 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $497.16 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 19.28 million with a market value of $391.37 million.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Attwood James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Attwood James A Jr bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $16.33 per share for a total of $4.08 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 325747.0 shares.

Nielsen Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that KENNY DAVID W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 55,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.08 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 655792.0 shares of the NLSN stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 1.14% higher over the past 12 months. comScore Inc. (SCOR) is -88.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.42.