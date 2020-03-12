NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Vs. Exelon Corporation (EXC): Which Is Riskier?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are 10.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.60% or -$14.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 23.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.81% and 3.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NVDA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on February 25, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NVDA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $246.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $303.15. The forecasts give the NVIDIA Corporation stock a price target range of $360.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $230.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.7 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.54% or -7.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.20% in the current quarter to $1.7, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.84, up 22.20% from $5.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.74 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 113 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,695,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,429,264. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 259,723 and 396,212 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kress Colette, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $1.1 million at $276.21 per share on Feb 24. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 NVDA shares valued at $540992.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $270.50 per share. Drell Persis (Director) sold 160 shares at $315.73 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $50517.0 while SEAWELL A BROOKE, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 18 for $5.76 million with each share fetching $287.91.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), on the other hand, is trading around $39.81 with a market cap of $42.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Exelon Corporation (EXC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Exelon Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 742,095 shares. Insider sales totaled 565,546 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.47M shares after the latest sales, with 43.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 971.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelon Corporation having a total of 1,332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.29 million shares worth more than $3.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 72.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 billion and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.