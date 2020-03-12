Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Vs. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Those Ticking Clocks

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are -9.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.98% or -$3.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.59% and -32.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, Jefferies recommended the PENN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PENN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.55. The forecasts give the Penn National Gaming Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.61 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.16% or 5.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 89.20% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.23, up 4.00% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 343,962 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,050,806. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 266,290 and 344,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reibstein Saul, a Director at the company, sold 40,000 shares worth $1.15 million at $28.67 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 PENN shares valued at $21310.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $21.31 per share. Reibstein Saul (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $17.30 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $51900.0 while HANDLER DAVID A, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 14 for $170000.0 with each share fetching $17.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), on the other hand, is trading around $7.02 with a market cap of $910.50M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 1,015,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 990.83k shares after the latest sales, with -12,232.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.40% with a share float percentage of 115.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $79.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.05 million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.